PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PJT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

PJT Partners stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,725. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.08. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $44.41 and a twelve month high of $81.82.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 27.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.30%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in PJT Partners by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in PJT Partners in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

