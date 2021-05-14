$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Safehold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.37. Safehold posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Safehold will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Safehold.

Get Safehold alerts:

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $43.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.10 million. Safehold had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 4.60%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Shares of SAFE stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $69.68. 85,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,379. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.12. Safehold has a 1-year low of $46.67 and a 1-year high of $84.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.90 and a beta of -0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.1623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.03%.

In other Safehold news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 8,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $672,939.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 39,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $3,002,328.91. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,383,029. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after buying an additional 34,628 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Safehold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Safehold by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Safehold by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safehold (SAFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.