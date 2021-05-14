Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 4,455 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 107,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $13,743,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,282,873 shares of company stock valued at $306,539,932 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.05. 219,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,308,459. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $111.25 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

