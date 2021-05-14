Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,124,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 104,029 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of PayPal worth $273,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,621,726,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in PayPal by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PayPal by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,423 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $427,247,000 after purchasing an additional 958,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,218,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $4.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $245.75. 92,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,955,846. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.06. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.02 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The stock has a market cap of $288.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.87, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,898,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,766,286. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,998 shares of company stock valued at $68,128,083. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

