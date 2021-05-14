smARTOFGIVING 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4,333.00 (AOG)

smARTOFGIVING (CURRENCY:AOG) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. smARTOFGIVING has a market capitalization of $5.49 million and approximately $4,333.00 worth of smARTOFGIVING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One smARTOFGIVING coin can now be purchased for $0.0744 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, smARTOFGIVING has traded 27.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.22 or 0.00089513 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $304.71 or 0.00616836 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.94 or 0.00236737 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004960 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $554.99 or 0.01123486 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $592.17 or 0.01198767 BTC.

smARTOFGIVING Coin Profile

smARTOFGIVING’s total supply is 2,003,485,058 coins and its circulating supply is 73,780,484 coins. smARTOFGIVING’s official Twitter account is @AogCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . smARTOFGIVING’s official website is www.smartofgiving.com

smARTOFGIVING Coin Trading

