Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Reaches New 12-Month High at $68.79

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $68.79 and last traded at $68.66, with a volume of 13777 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.57.

CWST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $189.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.87 million. Research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 1,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $98,411.74. Also, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $253,061.76. Insiders have sold a total of 66,105 shares of company stock worth $3,997,304 over the last 90 days. 7.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWST. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,729,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,090,000 after purchasing an additional 306,876 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

