AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, AngloGold Ashanti Limited is an independent, global gold mining company with mines and exploration projects across Continental Africa, South Africa, Americas and Australasia. It is the third-biggest gold mining company globally in terms of production. The company has a portfolio of long-life, relatively low-cost assets and differing orebody types located across major gold producing regions around the world. The company’s 14 operations are located across nine countries and its operating assets are supported by extensive exploration activities. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Renaissance Capital raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AngloGold Ashanti presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.26.

AU traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.71. 2,766,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,332,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.65. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.54. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter worth $24,905,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 62.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

