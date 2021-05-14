Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.31

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.31 and last traded at $23.25, with a volume of 8134840 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.56.

Several analysts have recently commented on RF shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus raised their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stephens raised their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.47.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other Regions Financial news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,409.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,245,534. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RF. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1,538.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.