Maro (MARO) Price Reaches $0.36 on Top Exchanges

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 14th. Maro has a market cap of $173.51 million and $53,201.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maro coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000728 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Maro has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00091963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00019853 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $581.39 or 0.01176936 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00067803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.42 or 0.00110172 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00062954 BTC.

Maro Profile

Maro (MARO) is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 939,339,729 coins and its circulating supply is 482,314,573 coins. The official website for Maro is ma.ro/# . The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Maro Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maro using one of the exchanges listed above.

