NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $73 million-$77 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.83 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NGMS shares. Truist raised their price target on NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGames from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Get NeoGames alerts:

Shares of NGMS stock traded up $4.27 on Friday, hitting $46.17. The stock had a trading volume of 12,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,785. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.55. NeoGames has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $51.99.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. On average, analysts predict that NeoGames will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.