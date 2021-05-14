Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.190-0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $20 million-$22 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.31 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CODX shares. Maxim Group cut shares of Co-Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

CODX traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.46. The company had a trading volume of 59,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,115. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.81. The company has a market cap of $242.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of -3.30. Co-Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $30.99.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 53.81% and a return on equity of 93.48%. Analysts anticipate that Co-Diagnostics will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and liquid biopsy test for cancer screening.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.