Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AKUS stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,681. Akouos has a 1-year low of $11.64 and a 1-year high of $30.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.79.

Get Akouos alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on AKUS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akouos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Akouos in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Akouos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Akouos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akouos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.