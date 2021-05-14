Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $118 million-$122 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $113.08 million.

NASDAQ:SWIR traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.76. The company had a trading volume of 23,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,431. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.46. Sierra Wireless has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.51 million, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 10.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

SWIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Wireless from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered Sierra Wireless from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.83.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

