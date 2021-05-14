Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Acquires 563 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 27.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,609 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HD opened at $325.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.20 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $319.85 and a 200 day moving average of $284.19.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.32.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

