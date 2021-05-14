Curtis Advisory Group LLC Grows Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 77.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,214 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Constitution Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 26,169 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,988,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,363 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.32.

HD stock opened at $325.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $349.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.20 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $319.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.19.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

