Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Receives €274.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €274.25 ($322.65).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MEURV shares. Barclays set a €284.00 ($334.12) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €265.00 ($311.76) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €232.00 ($272.94) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €241.00 ($283.53) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Munchener Ruckvers has a one year low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a one year high of €200.00 ($235.29).

About Munchener Ruckvers

