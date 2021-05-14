Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Receives $1.42 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CWEGF shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from $0.90 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Crew Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Crew Energy from $0.75 to $1.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Crew Energy from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

OTCMKTS CWEGF traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.87. 84,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,177. Crew Energy has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.62.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

