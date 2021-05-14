Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Receives $1.42 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CWEGF shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from $0.90 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Crew Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Crew Energy from $0.75 to $1.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Crew Energy from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS CWEGF traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.87. 84,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,177. Crew Energy has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.62.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.