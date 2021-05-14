LABS Group Trading Down 18.6% Over Last Week (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 14th. LABS Group has a total market capitalization of $19.55 million and $1.64 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LABS Group coin can now be bought for about $0.0258 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LABS Group has traded down 18.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LABS Group alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00088643 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $297.12 or 0.00603236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $116.38 or 0.00236284 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004918 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $557.22 or 0.01131326 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $595.06 or 0.01208145 BTC.

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,966,670 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LABSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for LABS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LABS Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.