Wall Capital Group Inc. Acquires 6,345 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wall Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,345 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 1.2% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $559,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $97.06. The stock had a trading volume of 71,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,690,021. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.12. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $66.27 and a 12 month high of $99.57.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

