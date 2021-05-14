The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.82 million. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The AZEK stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.47. The company had a trading volume of 26,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,627. The AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.88.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.89.

In other news, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 11,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $552,818.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 182,332 shares of company stock worth $8,877,702 in the last 90 days.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

