Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $444.87 million-$479.09 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $432.70 million.

NASDAQ:HYFM traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.68. 41,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,906. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.51. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $41.59 and a 52 week high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.09). Analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist raised their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.40.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

