Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 95.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,184,183,000 after purchasing an additional 259,981 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after acquiring an additional 881,073 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,257,092,000 after acquiring an additional 230,070 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $1,244,400,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 10,441,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,116,987,000 after purchasing an additional 58,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

SBUX opened at $110.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $130.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.49 and its 200 day moving average is $104.62. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

