Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Invests $373,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.27. 105,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,705,516. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.60 and its 200-day moving average is $47.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $52.34.

