Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 966.60 ($12.63).

DMGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,240 ($16.20) price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Daily Mail and General Trust from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Daily Mail and General Trust from GBX 775 ($10.13) to GBX 955 ($12.48) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of LON DMGT traded up GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 882.02 ($11.52). 76,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 10.82. Daily Mail and General Trust has a one year low of GBX 601 ($7.85) and a one year high of GBX 997 ($13.03). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 889.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 807.07.

Daily Mail and General Trust Company Profile

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

Analyst Recommendations for Daily Mail and General Trust (LON:DMGT)

