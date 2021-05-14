Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 966.60 ($12.63).

DMGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,240 ($16.20) price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Daily Mail and General Trust from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Daily Mail and General Trust from GBX 775 ($10.13) to GBX 955 ($12.48) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of LON DMGT traded up GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 882.02 ($11.52). 76,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 10.82. Daily Mail and General Trust has a one year low of GBX 601 ($7.85) and a one year high of GBX 997 ($13.03). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 889.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 807.07.

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

