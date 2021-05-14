Sargent Investment Group LLC Decreases Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Sargent Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Square makes up about 3.3% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $12,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 33,045.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568,716 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 24.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,995 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 32.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,341 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,618,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Square by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,482,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,316,000 after purchasing an additional 112,857 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square stock traded up $9.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,724,162. The company has a market capitalization of $93.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.07 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.43.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total transaction of $953,687.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,125,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $21,522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,250,191 shares of company stock valued at $299,526,783. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

