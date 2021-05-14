Toews Corp ADV Takes Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CL. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,699.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,932,000 after acquiring an additional 275,373 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CL has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.92.

Shares of CL traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,791,224. The stock has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $65.54 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $26,697.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,436.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $35,725.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,160 shares in the company, valued at $552,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,323 shares of company stock worth $7,792,306. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

