Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ABNB traded up $4.08 on Friday, hitting $139.83. 456,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,539,405. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.44.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABNB. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Airbnb from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.68.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

