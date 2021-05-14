Enecuum (ENQ) Price Down 22.9% Over Last 7 Days

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 14th. In the last seven days, Enecuum has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar. Enecuum has a total market cap of $19.02 million and $705,582.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enecuum coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Enecuum Profile

Enecuum (ENQ) is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 194,263,575 coins and its circulating supply is 173,263,568 coins. Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enecuum’s official website is new.enecuum.com . The official message board for Enecuum is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

