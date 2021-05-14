SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Cut by Symons Capital Management Inc.

Symons Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.04. 213,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,192,591. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.96. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.04 and a 1-year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

