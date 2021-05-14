Brokerages Set Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) PT at $1.27

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESVIF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ensign Energy Services from $1.75 to $1.40 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ensign Energy Services from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. CIBC began coverage on Ensign Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on Ensign Energy Services from $1.50 to $1.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ensign Energy Services from $1.25 to $1.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESVIF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,392. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $1.25.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

