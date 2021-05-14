Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,074,606 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 56.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,719,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,074,606 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $532,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $927,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.87. The stock had a trading volume of 14,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,842,874. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $90.68 and a 1-year high of $97.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.