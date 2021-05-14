Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 510.42% and a negative return on equity of 749.14%.

Bionano Genomics stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.26. 3,171,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,759,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average is $5.75. Bionano Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Bionano Genomics from $2.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes.

