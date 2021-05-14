LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.86 Million

Wall Street analysts expect LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) to post $9.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.63 million and the highest is $10.08 million. LightPath Technologies reported sales of $9.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full-year sales of $39.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.76 million to $40.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $42.99 million, with estimates ranging from $40.47 million to $45.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LightPath Technologies.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 6.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LPTH shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LPTH stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.46. 3,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,230. LightPath Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average is $3.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $65.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.44.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

