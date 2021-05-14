Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Announces Earnings Results

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 18.17%.

NASDAQ HALL traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $4.17. 9,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,599. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.48. Hallmark Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. It operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

