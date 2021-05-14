Community Bank N.A. Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Community Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,902 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 1.8% of Community Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $14,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 37,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,595,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,658,000 after acquiring an additional 79,747 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 112,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $109.05 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $54.70 and a 12-month high of $115.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.99 and its 200-day moving average is $99.04.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

