New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.830–0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $709 million-$711 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $661.91 million.New Relic also updated its FY22 guidance to $(0.83)-(0.80) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.34. 55,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,576. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. New Relic has a 52-week low of $52.13 and a 52-week high of $81.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.28.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.60 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. New Relic’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that New Relic will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of New Relic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of New Relic from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Relic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.25.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,867,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,867,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $251,474.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,341.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,894 shares of company stock worth $5,955,205 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

