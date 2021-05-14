Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $921,000. Banyan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $9,110,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 21.9% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,016,000 after buying an additional 419,027 shares during the period. Finally, West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.44. The stock had a trading volume of 163,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,752,015. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.56 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.94 and its 200-day moving average is $44.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

