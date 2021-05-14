LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $50.77

Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.77 and last traded at $50.62, with a volume of 83236 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.25.
LKQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research upped their target price on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.67.
In other news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LKQ during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in LKQ during the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in LKQ by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.
LKQ Company Profile (NASDAQ:LKQ)
LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.
