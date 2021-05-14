Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Cairn Investment Group Inc.

Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,867 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.7% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 252,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,033,000 after buying an additional 9,063 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $931,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,052,128 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $364,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 413,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $21,374,000 after purchasing an additional 51,590 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $52.82. The stock had a trading volume of 209,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,001,809. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.93 and a 200 day moving average of $46.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $222.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $54.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $279,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,479 shares of company stock worth $1,393,294 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. MKM Partners started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.46.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.