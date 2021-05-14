Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Buys 144 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,276.5% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,663,000 after purchasing an additional 64,975 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,569,000. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWV traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $246.17. The stock had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,174. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.48 and its 200 day moving average is $228.85. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $159.17 and a 12-month high of $252.07.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

