Oak Ridge Investments LLC Increases Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1,077.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 382,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 350,333 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.2% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $136,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MA stock traded up $3.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $363.63. The company had a trading volume of 28,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,066,842. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $263.96 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $360.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.98, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $375.31 and a 200-day moving average of $348.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.27.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total value of $19,447,675.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,039,041 shares in the company, valued at $36,736,515,111.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,209 shares of company stock valued at $36,853,378. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

