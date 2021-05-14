Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Decreased by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,975 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.46.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.82. 209,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,001,809. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $54.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,479 shares of company stock worth $1,393,294. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

