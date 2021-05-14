Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Holdings Reduced by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 2.5% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $2,638,091,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 554.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,057,170,000 after buying an additional 8,213,857 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,058,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,179,530,000 after buying an additional 2,658,204 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 215.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,685,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,594,000 after buying an additional 1,835,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,759,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,444,385,000 after buying an additional 1,195,001 shares in the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $111.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.02. The company has a market capitalization of $575.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $49.38 and a 1 year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

