Hashgard Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. During the last seven days, Hashgard has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. Hashgard has a market cap of $4.86 million and $105,523.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hashgard coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00092582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00020019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $586.53 or 0.01169052 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00067639 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00063575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.98 or 0.00109583 BTC.

GARD is a coin. Its launch date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard . Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

