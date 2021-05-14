XTRABYTES (XBY) Market Cap Achieves $4.39 Million

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XTRABYTES has a market cap of $4.39 million and $56.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XTRABYTES has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00091001 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.30 or 0.00610502 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.85 or 0.00232902 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00032713 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004966 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00012713 BTC.

XTRABYTES Coin Profile

XTRABYTES (XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global . The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XTRABYTES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XTRABYTES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

