Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 574,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,029 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $51,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 9,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

NYSE:EMR opened at $94.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.98. The company has a market cap of $56.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $96.90.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

