Analysts Anticipate Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Inovalon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Inovalon posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Inovalon.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $177.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on INOV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.13.

Shares of NASDAQ INOV traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.69. 14,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,454. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.31. Inovalon has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $31.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 767.19, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

In related news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $577,600.00. 49.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,906,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Inovalon by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,842,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,820,000 after acquiring an additional 905,803 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Inovalon by 708.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,673,000 after acquiring an additional 562,965 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,358,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inovalon by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,805,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,875,000 after purchasing an additional 417,197 shares during the period. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

