Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.710-4.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.21 billion-$4.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.24 billion.Amdocs also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.14-$1.20 EPS.

DOX stock traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.78. 10,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Amdocs has a one year low of $54.68 and a one year high of $82.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.78.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amdocs will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DOX shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

