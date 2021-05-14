SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

SGBAF has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SES in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SES in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank raised SES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SES in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SES stock remained flat at $$7.91 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.32. SES has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $10.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.68.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $525.57 million during the quarter. SES had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 10.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SES will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SES Company Profile

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers content management comprising content storage, content processing, video on demand (VoD) content delivery, metadata management, content localization, and clipping and editing services; channel playout; content monetization services, including subscription and pay-per-view models, targeted ad replacement, and content packaging for VoD and linear TV consumption; and content distribution, such as direct to home, digital terrestrial television and direct to cable, fiber and IP delivery, occasional use, online streaming, and content delivery network services.

