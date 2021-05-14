John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

WDGJF has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays lowered John Wood Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered John Wood Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS WDGJF traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.59. The company had a trading volume of 655 shares, compared to its average volume of 828. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.92. John Wood Group has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $4.70.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

