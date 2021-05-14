John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

WDGJF has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays lowered John Wood Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered John Wood Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS WDGJF traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.59. The company had a trading volume of 655 shares, compared to its average volume of 828. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.92. John Wood Group has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $4.70.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.